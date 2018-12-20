Seminar on mental health held

Rawalpindi: The Department of Behavioral Sciences of FJWU organised a seminar on ‘Mental Health and Drug Abuse.’ Yasir Masood Afaq, a distinguished psychologist and Founding Director of House of Wellness, a premium residential psychiatric treatment facility and drug rehab in Islamabad.

Yasir Masood Afaq conducted an interactive session along with edifying videos. Students were made aware of the types of drug abuse, its pathways, related psychosocial issues, and associated mental health conditions. The event was concluded by Dr, Sabahat Haqqani presented on the theme of the seminar by the students of Behavioural Sciences.