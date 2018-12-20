Driving tickets expire on 31st

LAHORE: CTO Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik has said the driving tickets of 2018 will expire on December 31 so citizens should utilise it before the end of the current year. In 2019, new driving tickets will be issued, he added. He said a crackdown will be launched on the drivers driving vehicles without licence in January 2019.

E-challan payment solution: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has introduced an ease of payment solution for its E-challan head as National Bank of Pakistan has also moved in to facilitate over-the-counter receipts of fines responding to an earlier invite-subsequent to the standing instructions of Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the Lahore High Court on the subject matter. Citizens can now head to NBP branches in addition to their BOP counterparts, said a spokesperson of PSCA. An E-challan Android application will soon be launched once finance department approves all dynamics and modalities of online payments, he added.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has reclaimed property worth Rs46.5 million of a USA based expatriate woman. Waseem Akhtar, Vice Chairperson OPC, said Amber Mujtaba, currently living in Texas, USA lodged a complaint that some persons were threatening her family and wanted to occupy their four kanal 13 marla house in Burj Atari, Sheikhupura. The complaint was referred to Sheikhupura Police and after some efforts the house was secured and handover to the owner of the property.

arrested: Lahore Police (Civil Lines division) have arrested 128 criminals and recovered 29 bottles of liquor, more than one kg Charas, eight pistols and more than 50 bullets.

SP Safdar Raza Kazmi had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take action against criminals. Accordingly Civil Lines police have busted five gangs of criminals and arrested nine members, recovering more than four lakh rupees from them.

hit to death: A 75-year-old woman was killed by a speeding van in the Harbanspura area on Wednesday. The woman, unidentified so far, was crossing a road near Harbanspura Bridge when a recklessly driven van hit and killed her. The accused driver sped away from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue.