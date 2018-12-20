PML-N MPA submits resolution against Basant in PA

LAHORE: Both Opposition parties in Punjab, PML-N and PPP, have opposed the announcement of Basant by the government and stated no festival should be held at the cost of human lives.

A PML-N MPA on Wednesday also submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly Secretariat, slamming the Buzdar government for “disrespecting the court ruling” regarding ban on Basant, kite flying and appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu of it.

“PPP has never opposed Basant, it has always supported the cultural activities but how can we allow a festival when it starts claiming human lives? said Syed Hassan Murtaza, the parliamentary leader of PPP in PA while talking to The News.

He said instead of announcing Basant in haste, the government should first set its direction and maintain its writ which was absent in the province. He said the Punjab government had failed to protect the lives of citizens who fell victim to the killer twine made up of chemical.

He said despite ban, kite flying and sale of chemical twine was continued even in the provincial capital which clearly showed that the government couldn’t ensure any life safety to the citizens. Meanwhile, in a resolution submitted in the PA Secretariat, Hina Pervaiz Butt, a PML-N legislator, stated that the decision by Punjab government to hold Basant was not sagacious.”

Appealing to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice over this decision by Punjab government, Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted that while announcing this festival, the government had committed contempt of court’s ruling of 2005 which had banned it completely. She also stated that the Punjab government had done legislation against Basant in 2009.

She submitted in the resolution that the kite flying had claimed thousands of lives, whereas, the festival of Basant had also resulted in “slitting of throats” of hundreds of people. She added that rather than announcing Basant, the government should make efforts to improve the economic situation of the country which was now at the 150th number on the list of the developed nations.