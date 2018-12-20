close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Rupee weakens

Business

The rupee closed slightly weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 138.94 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.93.

The currency traded in a range-bound manner due to routine dollar demand from importers and negative investor sentiment, dealers said.

In the open market, the currency increased 10 paisas to 139.70 against the greenback from 139.80 in the previous session.

