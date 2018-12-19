Record of 7.5m checked through CRVS, 380 nabbed: police

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has checked the record of 7.5 million people through the Criminal Record Verification System (CRVS) and nabbed 380 criminals during the current year. As per the official communiqué, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had devised a systematic and professional approach to nab the hardcore criminals.

Through these steps, police efficiency in connection with verification has been enhanced to a great extent, which ultimately led to a better recovery in interrogation and investigation. Under this system, it said, computerised data about all criminals had been provided to all police stations which is available through simple CRVS. Moreover, the record of the criminals is available on phone through a SIM service to all police stations, checkposts and snap checking points. The police officials on duty, on these points, directly check the record of criminals by clicking the mobile button. “This step by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has added to more smart and E-policing. The chances to apprehend the criminals have been increased manifold,” it said, adding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police along with digitalization of the FIRs have issued 276 special SIMs to all district police through which record of millions of criminals have been checked and in the process, 380 hardcore criminals have been arrested.