Imran reposes confidence in Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan as reposed full confidence in Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain who called on him at the Prime Minster Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The minister briefed him about matters pertaining to the Information Ministry and the reforms being carried out in state-media organizations, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Pakistan Television Corporation, to make them efficient and effective. The PM while reposing full confidence in the leadership of Information Ministry desired that Information Ministry should play a leading role in all matters related to media.

Imran Khan said that the government will provide every possible support and resources in projecting Pakistan’s image abroad as well as highlighting the government’s agenda of reforms and change before the public.