Indian spy handed over to Delhi after sentence completion

LAHORE: Pakistan handed over Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari to Indian authorities on Tuesday after he served his term in a Pakistani jail over his involvement in anti-state activities and forgery.

Ansari, an Indian national, entered Pakistan without holding valid travel documents in 2012. He was sentenced to three years in prison by a military court in Dec 2015.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC), on Dec 13, ordered the release of Ansari within a month and directed the Ministry of Interior to present a report in this regard within 14 days..

Pakistan announced repatriating the Indian national on Monday. “Hamid Nehal Ansari, an Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes and forging documents, is being released upon completion of his sentence and is being repatriated to India,” Dr Mohammad Faisal, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Office, had written on Twitter.

The Indian national’s sentence ended on December 15, 2018, after which he was released from Mardan prison. Ansari was taken to Wagha border crossing, where he was handed over to Indian officials.