75pc female, 45pc male students in Islamabad taking drugs: By Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi on Tuesday said a survey has shown a large of students in the capital take crystal meth, Geo News reported.

Crystal methamphetamine, also called ice, is a drug which consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body.

Speaking at a drug awareness event, Shahryar Afridi said 75 percent of female students and 45 percent male students, including from well-known educational institutions, have been found to be taking the drug.

The minister also said that elements within the Anti-narcotics Force (ANF) and law enforcement agencies found to be involved with drug sellers will not be spared. He said the ANF has nabbed several drug peddlers in the past year who were involved in selling drugs to students in Islamabad and other major cities.

Last year, he said, authorities arrested suspects which sold drugs to respected educational institutions, including Quaid-i-Azam University, Iqra University, NUST, COMSATS, Roots school, and others.