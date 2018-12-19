Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant scored 23 points as the Golden State Warriors kept the pressure on the Denver Nuggets with a 110-93 defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Durant was one of five Warriors players to make double figures as the depth of the NBA champions proved too much for Memphis at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry had 20 points and Klay Thompson 16 in a win which left the Warriors with a record of 21-10, just behind Western Conference leaders Denver who are 20-9.

Curry’s points haul took him past 15,000 for his career, making him the fifth player in Warriors franchise history to reach the milestone.

“It’s a really cool milestone, an unbelievable journey so far,” Curry said. “But it’s just more motivation to keep doing what I’m doing. I’m blessed to play this game, with great team-mates. We can all accomplish great things if we stay in the moment.”

Memphis’s scoring was led from the bench by former Warrior Omri Casspi, who finished with 20 points and was a constant threat to his ex-teammates.

Elsewhere Monday, LaMarcus Aldridge bagged a double-double as the San Antonio Spurs handed the Philadelphia 76ers a chastening loss in a 123-96 blowout. Aldridge spearheaded a fine all-round offensive display from San Antonio as the Spurs improved to 16-15 at the ATT Center in Texas.

Rudy Gay had 21 points while DeMar DeRozan also had 20 on a night when the Spurs dominated the Sixers in all departments.

The Sixers slipped to 20-12 following the loss. Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick had 16 points apiece for the Sixers, but Joel Embiid was restricted to 13 points while Jimmy Butler suffered an off-target night, making just three of 13 field goal attempts.