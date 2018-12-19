Thousands flee cyclone on India’s east coast

NEW DELHI: A powerful cyclone left one person dead and forced thousands to flee their homes on India's east coast, officials said Tuesday. Cyclone Phethai packed winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, felling thousands of trees and electricity pylons, and bringing heavy rains to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh state after making landfall on Monday.

Officials said 10,600 people were moved to relief camps after being evacuated from the worst affected districts. The cyclone has since lost some strength and was moving westwards into the mainland, bringing heavy rains along its course. One person was killed due to heavy rains in Vijaywada city, an official at the state disaster management authority said.