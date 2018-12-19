Hockey: Kazakhstan, President XI advance

LAHORE: Kazakhstan and Pakistan President XI were victorious on day two of the Haier Series Open being staged here at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

Brilliant Yermek Tashkeyev scored four goals as the favourites Kazakhstan defeated Nepal 6-0 in their match. The Nepalese began well and the first quarter was more or less evenly played. Nepal had a penalty corner. However, in the last minute Kazakhstan went ahead when Yermek Tashkeyev standing unmarked in the mid circle’s left availed a pass from right with a beautiful flick.

The second quarter saw Kazakhstan dominating the proceedings. They regularly entered the rival’s circle, couldn’t make out of the field chances but availed the two set pieces. Nurbol Kozhym’s low push-off a penalty corner found the right corner of the goal. Then Yermek Tashkeyev made it 3-0 off a penalty stroke resulting from a rash tackle inside the circle, which remained intact by the half time. The second match of the day was a friendly fixture between the Pakistan President XI and Uzbekistan which the hosts won 4-0. Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports was the chief guest. Ex-Secretary LCCA Mian Javed and PHF officials were also present on this occasion.

Welcoming the participating international teams Punjab Sports Minister said: “Pakistan is a safe country for sports. Several international cricket stars have played PSL matches in Pakistan in the past”. He said the game of hockey will flourish after the holding of 5-nation international hockey tournament. Uzbek Sports Minister and hockey president Bakhodir Akhmedov, on this occasion expressed his pleasure on visiting Pakistan. “Pakistan people are sports loving. Pak-Uzbek relations will be further strengthened in future after 5-nation international hockey tournament. We will also play in Pakistan in future,” he said in determined tone. Pakistan began aggressively, repeatedly stormingthe Uzbek goal. After wasting two open play and the same number of penalty corners, they deservedly went ahead. Murtaza Yaqoob, grandson of late Afzal Manna, Olympic silver medallist 1964, after receiving a long ball, applied a superb top of circle finish with a flat reverse angular shot.

The score was doubled before the end of the first quarter. Captain Owaisur Rehman dived full length to beat the goalkeeper. In the second and the third quarter, despite having more of play, the President XI couldn’t make the chances count and it remained 2-0 when the last 15 minutes started.

However, in the fourth quarter, they were able to add two more. First, Zaheer Hussain’s reverse grounder sounded the board and then Samiullah converted his team’s fifth and the last PC with a high flick into the net.Scorers from Pakistan were Murtaza Yaqoob, Owaisur Rehman, Zaheer Hussain and Samiullah. On Wednesday, Afghanistan face Kazakhstan.