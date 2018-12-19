Kazakhstan thump Nepal in HSO

KARACHI: Brilliant Yermek Tashkeyev scored four goals as the favourites Kazakhstan defeated Nepal 6-0 on the second day of the Hockey Series Open at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The Nepalese began well and the first quarter was more or less evenly played. Nepal had a penalty corner. However, in the last minute Kazakhstan went ahead when Yermek standing unmarked in the mid circle’s left availed himself of a pass from right with a beautiful flick.

The second quarter saw Kazakhstan dominating the proceedings. They regularly entered the rivals circle.Nurbol Kozhym’s low push off a penalty corner found the right corner of the goal. Yermek made it 3-0 off a penalty stroke resulting from a rash tackle inside the circle. The script remained the same in the second half with Kazakhstan having an upper hand.They had three more penalty corners but all the three goals in this half arrived via field attempts.

In the 39th minute Tilek Uzbek first timed a long ball into the circle leaving the Nepalese defence bewildered.In the 53rd and 59th minutes, Yermek twice rattled the top net with ferocious reverse-handers.

Nepal had their moments in the match but failed to avail themselves of two PCs and some open play chances. Nepalese goal keeper Kishore Ojha, who had a good match, received the Man of Match award from Punjab Minister of Baitulmaal and Social Welfare Ajmal Cheema.

In the second match of the day, Pakistan President XI defeated Uzbekistan 4-0. Pakistan began aggressively, repeatedly storming the Uzbek goal. After wasting two open play chances and as many penalty corners, they deservedly went ahead. Murtaza Yaqoob, grandson of late Afzal Manna, Olympic silver medallist 1964, after receiving a long ball, applied a superb top-of-circle finish with a flat reverse angular shot.

The score was doubled before the end of the first quarter. Captain Owaisur Rehman dived full length to beat the goalkeeper. In the second and the third quarters, despite having more of play, the President XI failed to make the chances count and the score remained 2-0.

In the fourth quarter, they were able to strike twice. First, Zaheer Hussain’s reverse grounder sounded the board and then Samiullah converted his team’s fifth and the last PC with a high flick into the net.Scorers: Murtaza Yaqoob, Owaisur Rehman, Zaheer Hussain, Samiullah.