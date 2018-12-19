Gang involved in 500 plus motorbike thefts busted

The Sindh Rangers have busted a gang of motorbike lifters during raids conducted in the Lyari and Malir localities, a spokesman for the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

The Rangers official identified the arrested suspects as Noor, Zaid Ali, Maaz Ali and Rahim. He said that according to initial investigations, the suspects were involved in lifting motorcycles from different parts of the city, including Malir, Surjani and Landhi.

He added that the gang also lifted two-wheelers from parking lots and commercial areas, and that they had stolen and snatched more than 500 motorbikes in the city. The spokesman said that after changing the vehicles’ chassis and registration numbers, the suspects sold them to their dealer in Turbat, adding that Rahim, ringleader Noor’s son, is an expert in changing chassis and registration numbers.

The Rangers official said the paramilitary force has impounded four motorbikes as well as confiscated fake registration number plates and spare parts of two-wheelers during their raids. The suspects were later handed over to the Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Karachi police.