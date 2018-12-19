NFL identified for family-friendly policies

KARACHI: National Foods Limited (NFL) has been identified as family-friendly for their employees in a recent case study, ‘Retaining Top Talent Through Family Friendly Policies’ published by International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

The case studies feature a total of five companies, which were evaluated on the basis of gender diversity policies, enabling these organisations to retain top talent, a statement said on Tuesday. A few of the metrics evaluated were the percentage of women working in these organisations, the support provided to their employees who are working parents, and also the business impacts of such family-friendly policies.

A day-care built by NFL allows and encourages employees to bring their kids and toddlers, who remain under the supervision of trained caregivers. The NFL has also incorporated flexible work arrangements, which encourage employees to be attentive to their family needs without compromising their work quality.

Aiming to provide good benefits to its employees, NFL also provides medical allowance on top of salary and health and life insurance. The company has a 100 percent maternity return rate showing that women feel comfortable in working for NFL after becoming mothers.

NFL CEO Abrar Hasan said, “We are honoured to be a strong advocate of gender diversity. Such case studies help in establishing benchmarks in the industry, enlightening all the players to build family-friendly environments for their employees. Our goal is to become an employer of choice for women.”