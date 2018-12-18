Ghani stresses need of meters to check water theft

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani highlighted the need to install meters at 156 water pumping stations of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to check water theft. He said this while presiding over a KWSB meeting of the Board of Governors at the secretariat of the managing director KWSB on Monday. He expressed his deep concern over water theft in the city and stressed that concrete measures should be taken for equitable water distribution in the city.