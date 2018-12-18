Justice Asif Khosa sworn in as acting CJ

LAHORESenior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Monday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik administered oath to Justice Khosa in a ceremony held at Lahore registry. Federal and provincial law officers, officers of the court and senior advocates attended the ceremony. Justice Khosa will be acting chief justice until the return of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar who proceeded to Turkey the other day on a special invitation extended by President of Turkey. The chief justice will visit Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey besides attending annual spiritual night Shab-e-Arus organised in Konya, Turkey to commemorate Maulana Roomi, on the invitation of Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan. After attending annual spiritual night, the chief justice will proceed to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.