Build more dams

Pakistan never took the water issue seriously. After constructing Tarbela and Mangla dams in the 1960s, the country didn’t build any other dam or water reservoir. The water shortage is rapidly increasing while water resources are dwindling fast. It is the responsibility of every citizen to join hands with the government to conserve water. Efforts must be made to dredge streams and canals to make easy flow of rain water.

The government with the help of people needs to construct small reservoirs in areas where monsoon and winter rainfall is high. In the absence of such reservoirs, the rain water is wasted. In the past, people used to dig small ponds to save rainwater. Small land holders stored water in their areas by raising the boundaries of small streams and land. The present government must utilise all measures to store water. Moreover, it must educate people to use water carefully.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad