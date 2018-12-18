close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 18, 2018

Build more dams

Newspost

December 18, 2018

Pakistan never took the water issue seriously. After constructing Tarbela and Mangla dams in the 1960s, the country didn’t build any other dam or water reservoir. The water shortage is rapidly increasing while water resources are dwindling fast. It is the responsibility of every citizen to join hands with the government to conserve water. Efforts must be made to dredge streams and canals to make easy flow of rain water.

The government with the help of people needs to construct small reservoirs in areas where monsoon and winter rainfall is high. In the absence of such reservoirs, the rain water is wasted. In the past, people used to dig small ponds to save rainwater. Small land holders stored water in their areas by raising the boundaries of small streams and land. The present government must utilise all measures to store water. Moreover, it must educate people to use water carefully.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost