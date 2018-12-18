Incomplete flyover

We, the commuters who use the road around the Shaukat Khanum flyover, hoped that the traffic mess will vanish once the adjoining roads are laid, but the situation is still precarious. It seems that no one is bothered about it.

The roads are messy and there are diversions which add to the commuting time, making it difficult for people who are trying to drop their children at school to reach their destination in time. The Punjab government must look into the matter and get the roads built on an urgent basis.

Rukhsana Zafar

Lahore