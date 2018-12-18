Traffic woes

The delay in the completion of several development projects has caused inconvenience to residents of Karachi. No mass transit public transport system exists in the city to facilitate millions of commuters.

The work on the Green Line Metro Bus project that will run from Surjani to Tower is moving at a slow pace. The need of the hour is to complete the project as soon as possible as the delay will result in more inconvenience to people.

Syed Iqbal Ahmad

Karachi