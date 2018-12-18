Potable water

In the past few years, various national and international surveys have concluded that Pakistan is at a serious dearth of safe drinking water. A large number of people are facing life-threatening health issues after consuming contaminated water. Throughout the country, drinking water sources, both surface and groundwater are laced with microbial, toxic metals and pesticides.

To overcome this issue, the government must take immediate measures for the treatment of drinking water. It must installed desalination and distilled water plants to ensure the supply of safe drinking water. This initiative will not only provide healthy and safe water to public, but will also reduce the scarcity of potable water.

Ar Sahar Amjad

Lahore