Preserving history

Gilgit-Baltistan has 6,000-year-old artefacts. Some people are busy digging the ancient sites in different parts of GB, especially in various parts of district Diamar, to unearth urns, beads, pottery and other historic artefacts for quick money. Residents generally do not complain and remain indifferent towards such plunderers because they do not understand the historical significance of the artefacts and the ancient sites of previous civilisations.

In order to protect these ancient sites, which can serve as popular tourist spots, the relevant authorities should raise awareness of their historical significance among people and encourage the local authorities to preserve these sites.

Zahid Ali Zohri

Nagar