Family of martyred child extended financial help

WANA: An officer of the Pakistan Army on Sunday visited the house of a child, who was martyred in a roadside blast in Kaniguram area in South Waziristan, and gave his family a cheque worth Rs230,000.

Brigadier Wajid of 55 Brigade offered fateha for the departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family over the loss of life.

He also visited the house of a man identified as Mohammad Zaman, who was also injured in the blast.

Brigadier Wajid announced free education for the two children of Mohammad Zaman besides handing him over a cheque worth Rs230,000. He said that demining teams would be deployed in South Waziristan to defuse the improvised explosive devices.