close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Family of martyred child extended financial help

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

WANA: An officer of the Pakistan Army on Sunday visited the house of a child, who was martyred in a roadside blast in Kaniguram area in South Waziristan, and gave his family a cheque worth Rs230,000.

Brigadier Wajid of 55 Brigade offered fateha for the departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family over the loss of life.

He also visited the house of a man identified as Mohammad Zaman, who was also injured in the blast.

Brigadier Wajid announced free education for the two children of Mohammad Zaman besides handing him over a cheque worth Rs230,000. He said that demining teams would be deployed in South Waziristan to defuse the improvised explosive devices.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan