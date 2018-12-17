Zardari should start counting his days in politics: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday responded to Asif Ali Zardari’s tirade against the government, and said that the former president should start counting his days in politics.

“Zardari is counting our 100 days. He should be counting his days in politics,” Fawad said in a statement. The minister also mocked at the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman for his comments against “those with only three-year tenure making decisions”.

Zardari early today said that only parliament can take decisions for the nation, and that "individuals with three-year terms" have no right to do so.

"What right does an individual, who has a tenure of three years, to make decisions about my nation?" the PPP-co-chairman questioned, while addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad.

“Only Parliament has this right and no one else.”

Without naming anyone, he said they keep visiting different places, questioning, “What do you have to do [with them]?

Fawad, responding to the statements, said that the last time Zardari gave such statements, he had to make Dubai his home for three years. He also said that Zardari is reminded of democracy whenever there is talk of accountability. Separately, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the former president is trying to target judiciary, establishment and the government to save himself from accountability.