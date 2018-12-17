Will get rid of present rulers

TANDO ALLAH YAR: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that jail is his second home as they are not scared of going to the jails.

He said that indication of mid-term polls is being received and they would get rid of the present government.

He said that his party will form the next government after the midterm polls.

"The Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) government will work for the masses and will give them their due rights," the PPP co-chairman said in a public gathering. "We are getting indication of mid-term polls."

In a thinly veiled reference to the opponents, Zardari said that a fake political entity is always created to counter organic political parties.

The former president said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief wouldn’t have been prime minister had there been free and fair polls.

“Because Imran didn’t come into power through votes, he doesn’t care about them,” he said. “Let’s see what will be the result of this game.” He posed a question why puppet government is formed.

Without naming any political leader or state institution, Zardari said that people are against him because of the 18th Amendment. “They are pressuring me. Even if I agree to their demands, the party, Sindh, Punjab and KP won’t agree with it,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the government, he said that the government did not know that the dollar spike raised the national debt, and increased inflation.

Zardari, in a media talk, before the gathering said that his party always gets further stronger whenever action is taken against it. “Jail is our second home. What will they get after arresting us,” the PPP’s co-chairman said.

Zardari rebuked the PTI’s government by calling it an under-16 team. “They can finally start doing governance if they stop arresting people.”

The PPP leader said that his party doesn’t want to weaken institutions but an entity has a wrong perception that his party is scared.

“They have a misconception that we don’t take them into account because we are scared or we want power from them. We just want neutrality from them. We will take power on our own,” he said.

Zardari said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is not able to collect taxes because revenues cannot be increased through coercion.

“It’s a government of blind people. They don’t know that the country will get stronger by strong provinces,” he said.

The PPP leader said that the party leadership is not being given permission to visit Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Bilawal is told that he cannot go there but on the very same day PM Imran is escorted in the area,” he added.

The PPP leader said that the stock market is in the tatters and so is the business situation all over Pakistan.

“They are stealing employment from people by destroying shops quite contrary to their election promises. The government should have given an alternative space to the Empress Market shopkeepers before demolishing their shops,” he said.