Gutka packets, stale fish seized

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday confiscated thousands of Gutka packets and hundreds of kilograms of stale fish during raids in different areas of the City.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the raids were carried out on a tip-off of PFA vigilance cell. PFA has seized 15,000 Gutka packets of one-to-one, Rattan, GM and different other brands during inspections of warehouses. The sale of hazardous Gutka is strictly banned under the ongoing campaign against its titled “Gutka Free Punjab Mission”. He said PFA is taking all necessary measures against Gutka under zero tolerance policy in Punjab. He added that Gutka is injurious to health and causes mouth cancer and other diseases.

An enforcement team of PFA seized 750-kg stale fish in an operation in Fish Market at Lohari Gate. The DG said the confiscated material was sent to Lahore Waste Management Company’s dumping site for dumping as per eco-friendly policy.