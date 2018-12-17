No compromise on resolving people’s issues: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that merit will be observed but there would be no compromise on solving people’s problems and providing them relief.

He expressed these views while addressing here in public secretariat where people from different walks of life were present, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that like past government of 2003-07 new policy for Katchi Abadis will be prepared so that residents could be given ownership rights on minimum possible rates. He said that including clean drinking water provision of basic facilities is the people’s right and all promises of election campaign would be fulfilled in the coming months on priority basis.

Aleem Khan congratulated the party workers on PTI’s success in PP-168 and indicated that if by-election takes place in NA-131 then Nawaz league would be losing seat there also. He assured of immediate steps for cleanliness and solid waste lifting steps in Cantonment areas and criticised the last government for not taking the right step in this regard. He said that Sharifs did not spare any department and looted national exchequer as much as they could.

The minister asked the masses to come up with written proposals regarding development work in their respective areas and said that in future uplift work would be undertaken on priority basis. He said the next local government setup in Punjab would also play an important role in real progress and prosperity in each area and especially in rural areas there would be huge funds available at village council level.

He said that so far 908 applications were received in the public secretariat and out of them letters were written for 815 applicants. He said that in the last two months 40 percent issues have been resolved and this is satisfactory rate.

Aleem Khan announced holding public interaction after every fortnight and assured the people that the trust shown on Imran Khan and his team would be honoured and in the coming five years there would clear cut difference based upon performance and facts.

On this occasion, delegations from different areas of Lahore City apprised about their issues regarding Lesco, Sui gas, Wasa and other department. They also indicated their problems about graveyard and other development projects. Ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiqi and prominent personalities Mian Amir Salim, Ahmed Hayat, Mian Abdur Razzaq, Abdul Waheed, Ch Iqbal Gujar, Imran Khan, Waqas Aslam, Muhammad Ali Rasheed, Raja Zeeshan, Salim Dogar and Moeen Abid expressed their views and thanked Senior Minister for listening to their problems with patience.