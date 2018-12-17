No compromise on resolving people’s issues: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that merit will be observed but there would be no compromise on solving people’s problems and providing them relief.

He expressed these views while addressing here in public secretariat where people from different walks of life were present, said a press release issued on Sunday. Aleem Khan said that like past government of 2003-07 new policy for Katchi Abadis will be prepared so that residents could be given ownership rights on minimum possible rates. He said including clean drinking water provision of basic facilities is the people’s right and all promises of election campaign would be fulfilled in the coming months on priority basis.

Aleem indicated that if by-election takes place in NA-131 then Nawaz League would be losing seat there also. He criticised the last government for not taking the right step in this regard. He said Sharifs did not spare any department and looted national exchequer as much as they could. The minister asked the masses to come up with written proposals regarding development work in their respective areas.