Real Madrid, Atletico close in on Barcelona

MADRID: Karim Benzema shot Real Madrid to within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona with the winner in a scrappy 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, while countryman Antoine Griezmann fired a brace in a 3-2 win over Real Valladolid to take Atletico Madrid level with Barca.

Benzema’s 13th-minute strike was enough for Real to move up to third on 29 points, two behind Barca and second-placed Atleti.However they were made to sweat for the victory points by plucky Rayo, who are second-from-bottom but would have snatched a point in stoppage time had Sergio Ramos not cleared the second of Thibaut Courtois’ double saves.

Earlier, Griezmann struck the winner for Diego Simeone’s Atletico 10 minutes from the end after Valladolid had fought back from a two goal half-time deficit.The World Cup winner laid on Nikola Kalinic’s second goal of the season in the 26th minute with a superb through ball, then put his side two up on the stroke of half-time.

After Kiko Olivas handled Griezmann’s long-range shot, and referee Undiano Mallenco pointed to the spot after a video review, the Frenchman slotted home a neat penalty .Calero then scored for the hosts from a 56th-minute corner. Saul Niguez inadvertently pushed Enes Unal’s header into his own net nine minutes later, and Valladolid pushed for victory.However Griezmann stole the three points in a frantic finale, cooly steering home the winner.