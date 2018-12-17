The SPSC test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) appoints engineers following a comprehensive written examination. But for medical jobs, the SPSC conducts MCQ-based test.
Why is the institution using a different yardstick while filling different vacancies? The authorities concerned must look into the matter and address these woes.
Anees Ahmed
Kashmore
