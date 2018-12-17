close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
December 17, 2018

The SPSC test

Newspost

December 17, 2018

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) appoints engineers following a comprehensive written examination. But for medical jobs, the SPSC conducts MCQ-based test.

Why is the institution using a different yardstick while filling different vacancies? The authorities concerned must look into the matter and address these woes.

Anees Ahmed

Kashmore

