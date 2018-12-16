close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
December 16, 2018

802-km Pak-Afghan border fencing completed: ISPR

December 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The fencing of 2,611 kilometer long Pak-Afghan border would be completed by December 2019, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said Saturday.

In a tweet, he said the work on forts and fence continued on Pak-Afghan border as 233 of 843 forts and fencing of 802 out of 1,200 kilometers priority one areas had been completed.

He said the border fencing would benefit peaceful people of the two countries, besides restricting terrorists. They were aiming at speedy completion of the work in priority one areas, he added.

