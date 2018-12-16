Homeless people start arriving in shelter homes

PESHAWAR: Homeless people and passengers have started arriving in shelter homes established by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under its 100-day plan with an aim to facilitate marginalised segments and out-of-home people.

In wee hours of Saturday, 40 persons arrived in Pajaggi shelter home, 10 in Kohat Adda shelter home while 15 were lodged at shelter home near Haji Camp Bus Stand where they were given all the needed facilities and assistance.

The newly established shelter homes can accommodate a total of 430 people with the provision of meals and other services.

Meanwhile, people have appreciated the milestone achievement of PTI government to establish shelter homes for homeless people.

Shafiq Gigyani, a social activist, praised the leadership of PTI particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan for his priorities to help the downtrodden segments of the society.

He said that helping those who were out of homes is a step that should be praised by all.

He said the project would further strengthen the confidence of people in the leadership.

Shafiq Gigyani added that establishment of shelter homes was a step that depicted the commitment and dedication of PTI government.

A resident of Karak, Khan Bahadur, who arrived in newly established shelter home, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by provincial government in the facility.

He said the facility was a gift for those who were forced to spend nights of harsh winter in open due to inadequate financial resources.

Moreover all the needed facilities including 24 hour electricity, water supply and medical care are available there which is an additional benefit.