4th Benazir Bhutto Tennis C’ship begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The international tennis action shifts to Islamabad Tennis Complex (ITC) where the 4th edition of the Benazir Bhutto Futures Tennis Championship will start with the main round from Monday (tomorrow).

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation, Senator Taj Haider (chairman Tournament Committee), Senator Faratullah Babar, Adil Borghei (ITF match referee) and Fazale Subhan (Chief Exective of the Complex) briefed media on salient features of the event.

“Following humble beginning three years back, the BB international has become one of the leading tennis tournaments around. Now the event carries $ 15000 in prize money. Huge interest shown by the foreign players in the event is a clear indication of tournament’s success,” Senator Taj Hider said.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had special value for sports especially for youth in the society. “We believe the effort to organize the event would go a long way in popularizing the game of tennis in the country. The event has already been recognized as the eagerly awaited one for leading tennis players in and around the country.”

“Since the tournament is being played in the name of great leader, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, efforts are on to make it as the best ever held in the country,” Taj Haider said.

Both Taj Haider and Senator Faratullah Babar thanked Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan for promising all possible help to make the event a success.

“Indeed without the help of Federation, organising such event is not possible. The PTF has promised all possible support and help to make this international event a big success.”

President PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan on the occasion requested the government to invest in tennis in a big way. “The game of tennis could well become true ambassador of the country if we start investing in the game in a big way. Over 200 countries play tennis. So a quality tennis player of the country takes the positive message all around the world. Look around 50 international players who are here for Futures would help strengthen the quality image of Pakistan when they would return home.”

Faratullah Babar hoped that Bilawal Bhutto would grace the final to be played on December 22. “He is expected to be the chief guest on prize distribution ceremony,” Faratullah Babar said.

Fazale Subhan, the chief organizer of the event confirmed that besides leading foreign players falling in the category, country’s best would be seen in action in qualifying and then in the main round.

Subhan said that it would be a combined venture as our efforts had always been to promote the game. “Senator Taj Haider has very graciously promised to bear all the expenses. The ITF will also pitch in $ 5000. The tournament is an effort to inject attractive prize money for players. We need to offer good cash incentives for the players so that the overall tennis standard could be improved.” All matches of the event are to be played at the ITC courts which are professionally maintained and looked after by ITC administration.