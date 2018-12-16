PU announces result

LAHORE Punjab University has declared results of MA Urdu Part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.

admission: Punjab University has issued schedule for submission of admission fee & forms for B.Com part-I and II, annual examinations 2019.

For regular candidates, the last date for submission of admission forms with single fee is March 7 (by hand) and March 4 (by post) whiles the forms can be submitted with double fee till March 26 (by hand) and March 19 (by post).

For late college candidates the last date for submission of admission forms with single fee is March 14 (by hand) and March 11 (by post), while the forms can be submitted with double fee till March 27 (by hand) and March 20 (by post).

For private candidates, the last date for submission of admission forms with single fee is March 21 (by hand) and March 18 (by post), while the forms can be submitted with double fee till March 28 (by hand) and March 21 (by post).

According to the notification, the examinations of B.Com part-I and II annual examination 2019 will commence from second week of June 2019. It said the candidate eligible to appear in both parts will submit their admission forms and fee separately as per above schedule.