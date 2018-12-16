Stirring Indonesian culinary experience introduced

Islamabad : Indonesian Embassy in collaboration with COTHM Islamabad organised a lively culinary workshop that brought an exclusive stirring Indonesian culinary experience to learn and enjoy scrumptious, signature and authentic Indonesian food recipes.

Welcoming the participants, Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S. Amri said that the workshop was essentially built around at familiarising the participants with the Indonesian culture and cuisine.

He said that the food tells you a lot about the history, traditions, climate, culture and the evolution of the communities, nations and the regions.

He informed the participants that Indonesian cuisine was diverse, encompassing influences from more than 6,000 inhabited islands of the world’s largest Indonesian archipelago of sprawling 18,000 islands.

There was such a rich variety in the Indonesian cuisine that one should sample specialties in each area, he added.

Among the most common in Indonesia nationwide ‘Sate’ (Skewered Grilled Meat with peanut sauce), and ‘Nasi Goreng’ which is famous Indonesian fried rice recipes were taught at the workshop.

The two signature food recipes are from those 30 Indonesian indigenous recipes that have topped in the recent international polls.

Indonesian cuisine is diverse, encompassing influences from more than 6,000 inhabited islands of the world’s largest Indonesian archipelago of sprawling 18,000 islands.

Steamed rice is the common staple, traditionally accompanied by vegetables, soup and meat to provide flavour and nutrition. Spices and hot chilli peppers are the essence of most cooking, and in some areas they are used generously.

Each province or area has its own cuisine, which vary in the method of cooking and ingredients.

To the thrill of the participants, traditional Indonesian dances of ‘Legong’ and the ‘4 ETNIS’ were also performed by the Indonesian students.

The workshop was attended by about 100 participants who curiously and attentively learnt the centuries old exclusive Indonesian food recipes and its presentation direct from the renowned Indonesian Chef present there.

Appreciating the Embassy, Executive Director COTHM Islamabad said that the workshop has been a wonderful experience for the participants who thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from the workshop to their culinary skills inspirations.

The participants described the workshop as unique opportunity to have some glimpses into Indonesian rich and diverse Indonesian culture and cuisine for which they were grateful to the Embassy.