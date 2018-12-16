Increasing exports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At present, the country’s textile sector contributes closely 46 percent to our total GDP. Also, cotton separately contributes 60 percent of the total exports.
The country must consider producing more units of cotton yarns to increase export and earn foreign exchange worth million dollars.
Wajahat Abro
Shikarpur
At present, the country’s textile sector contributes closely 46 percent to our total GDP. Also, cotton separately contributes 60 percent of the total exports.
The country must consider producing more units of cotton yarns to increase export and earn foreign exchange worth million dollars.
Wajahat Abro
Shikarpur