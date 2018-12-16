close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
December 16, 2018

Increasing exports

Newspost

December 16, 2018

At present, the country’s textile sector contributes closely 46 percent to our total GDP. Also, cotton separately contributes 60 percent of the total exports.

The country must consider producing more units of cotton yarns to increase export and earn foreign exchange worth million dollars.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

