Dark December

Two years have passed since the Army Public School, Peshawar became the target of one of the deadliest assaults in the history of Pakistan. What drove terrorists to carry out this heinous attack has remained a mystery to date.

Today is the day to pay homage to students and teachers who lost their lives, as well as to educationists who have been braving their lives every day since then to educate our children.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat