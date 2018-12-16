close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 16, 2018

Dark December

Newspost

December 16, 2018

Two years have passed since the Army Public School, Peshawar became the target of one of the deadliest assaults in the history of Pakistan. What drove terrorists to carry out this heinous attack has remained a mystery to date.

Today is the day to pay homage to students and teachers who lost their lives, as well as to educationists who have been braving their lives every day since then to educate our children.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost