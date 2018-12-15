Siraj asks govt to develop tribal districts

KHAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday asked the government to launch development schemes in the tribal districts.

“The government has failed to resolve the issues being faced by the tribal people even after the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he said while talking to reporters here in the district headquarters of Bajaur.

Senator Sirajul Haq said the provincial assembly elections should be held in the tribal districts at the earliest.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan should carry out delimitation in the newly merged tribal districts ahead of the elections.

The JI leader urged the government to give three percent share to the tribal districts from the National Finance Commission Award.

Senator Sirajul Haq said a constitutional vacuum had been created in tribal regions after the abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR).

“The tribespeople have rendered numerous sacrifices for the country and the government must take measures to put the newly merged districts on road to development,” he added. The JI chief lamented that no substantial funds were allocated for the development of tribal districts.

“The JI is committed to spreading the message of Islam and brotherhood,” he said, adding that his party would continue efforts to positively change the society and implement Shariah.

He said that taking part in the elections was the public cause for his party. “The JI would continue serving the people,” he pointed out.