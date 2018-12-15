close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
Govt lifts ban on issuance of non-prohibited bore arms licences

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has lifted ban on the issuance of non-prohibited bore arms licences with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior on Friday.

The govt also restored licenses previously issued for "automatic weapons within Prohibited Bore", which it had suspended on December 26, 2017. "The federal government is pleased to notify that all arms licenses of automatic weapons within Prohibited Bore suspended vide the aforementioned notification are now treated to be valid," the notification read.

