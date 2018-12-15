NAB starts complaint verification against Sana

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has also been added to the list of party leader facing the NAB complaint verification process after receiving complaints.

According to the NAB sources, the bureau has received a complaint against Rana Sana for allegedly tampering with the map of an underpass in Faisalabad. “After receiving the complaint, a complaint verification process has been started as per law. After examining the complaint the complainant would be summoned to give evidence,” NAB sources said. The NAB spokesman, said, “No inquiry against Rana Sanaullah Khan. A complaint has been received, which is being dealt with as per law. A complaint has also been received against another PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb which is also being dealt with as per law. The details and content of complaints can’t be shared with the media and it’s requested to media to kindly avoid speculations in this regard.” The NAB has also received complaints against PML-N legislator Rana Mubashir.