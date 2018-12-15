Akmal brothers’ mother dies

LAHORE: The mother of Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal and Adnan Akmal passed away in Lahore on Friday.

Kamran Akmal was in the field captaining Lahore Whites against Rawalpindi in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Multan when he was called back to the dressing room and given the news.Both the teams, Lahore Whites and Rawalpindi region, assembled in the dressing room at Multan Cricket Stadium to express their condolences to the Akmal brothers.

Adnan Akmal is representing Lahore Blues.The two matches scheduled for Friday at Multan Cricket Stadium were reduced to 15 overs.After the departure of Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt took over the captain duties. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed expressed his grief and conveyed his prayers to the grieving family.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar have also expressed their heartfelt condolence on the demise of mother of Test cricketers Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal and Adnan Akmal and former female cricket player Sharmeen Khan.