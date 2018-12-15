‘Pak Post not to be privatised’

Rawalpindi : Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said that Pakistan Post will not be privatised and it will prove to be one of the best institutions in one year, says a press release.

He was addressing the postal staff at Rawalpindi GPO. The minister said that Pakistan Post has weaknesses but the boats are burnt. “Responsibilities of this institution have been accepted as a challenge because we have 40,000 employees and 12 thousand postages our power and their access is up to 80 thousand villages. No one else has such a big network,” he added. Murad Saeed said that there will be significant changes within the institution in three months.