close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 15, 2018

‘Pak Post not to be privatised’

Islamabad

December 15, 2018

Rawalpindi : Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said that Pakistan Post will not be privatised and it will prove to be one of the best institutions in one year, says a press release.

He was addressing the postal staff at Rawalpindi GPO. The minister said that Pakistan Post has weaknesses but the boats are burnt. “Responsibilities of this institution have been accepted as a challenge because we have 40,000 employees and 12 thousand postages our power and their access is up to 80 thousand villages. No one else has such a big network,” he added. Murad Saeed said that there will be significant changes within the institution in three months.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad