Sat Dec 15, 2018
ASK
Afshan S. Khan
December 15, 2018

Project exhibition and conference held

Islamabad

Islamabad: National Institute of Electronics organized project/product exhibition and one day conference on “challenges to Electronics Industry of Pakistan and its Future” here on Thursday. The conference was attended by the heads of Science and Technology Departments under MoST, R&D Organizations the industrialists, university students & faculty. National Institute of Electronics (NIE) is R&D organization under the Ministry of Science & Technology. Basic objective of NIE is to conduct Research and development in the field of Electronics and allied disciplines and is mandated to undertake R&D projects to support the public & private sector industry in this field.

The objective of exhibition/conference are to deliberate on present state of electronics industry in the country, challenges to it and way forward to improve the industrial infrastructure in the country. Further the conference is aimed at establishing close coordination and linkages among R&D organization, academia & industry. The modern trends in the field of electronics industry in the international markets were highlighted by speakers of the conference. NIE, other R&D organization, Private sector and universities displayed their projects, products & services.

