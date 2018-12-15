Two PTI senators sworn in

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators-elect Seeme Ezdi and Walid Iqbal from Punjab were administered oath in the Senate by Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla, as the House commenced 285th session.

Mandviwalla greeted both senators after the oath. In their brief speeches, both senators vowed to contribute to the House for the people’s well-being and showered praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan for having faith in them to represent the party in the Senate.

They said that collectively, the House could better serve the masses and said they looked forward to seeing equal application of the law to the rich and the poor. “The government has the resolve to showing that the weak and the powerful are equal in the eyes of the law,” they said. Walid is grand-son of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Ezdi is sister of Jahangir Tareen.