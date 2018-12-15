Never forget the carnage

December 16, 2014 was always be remembered as a Black Day in Pakistan’s history. On this ill-fated day, more than 100 students of the Army Public School in Peshawar lost their lives in a gruesome attack led by the Taliban. The day left the entire nation in a state of mourning. After four years, such militant attacks have decreased in number and much of its credit goes to Operation Zarb-e-Azab and Operation Radd ul Fasaad. But not much progress has been made to punish the people who were behind the attack. A couple months ago, the CJP ordered the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the APS attack. A question that arises in the mind of every person is: is the process of justice really this slow in our country? Is interviewing the victims and their families and giving them bouquet the only compensation?

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda