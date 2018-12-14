Triangular golf contest begins today

LAHORE: The golf teams of three leading golf clubs of Lahore - Defence Raya, Lahore Gymkhana and the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club - will be up against each other for a three-day battle of golfing skills with first round to be contested at Defence Raya on Friday. The second round will be at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Saturday and final round on Sunday at Royal Palm Golf Course. Purpose and intent is to attain ascendancy and esteem through manifestation of masterly adeptness in powerful hitting, accurate shot-making from the fairways and splendid putting on the greens. Each team comprises of 32 proficient and dexterous golf players who value the fact that they were picked to represent their team and consider it a revered duty to compile victory points through excellence and high quality golf play. At stake is the glittering Inter-Club Team Trophy that is going to be a source of pride for the triumphant team. It is, therefore, natural that team members of each team hope to reflect perfection and accuracy in shot making during the three rounds at three excellent golf courses of Lahore. The format of the competition for this fearsome Inter Club Championship will engage twenty out of 32 selected ones to match wits with each other on each of the three days. Ten team members belong to the handicap category zero to 9 and ten ten fall in the handicap category 10 to 18. Sixty competitors comprising 20 from Defence Raya, 20 from Gymkhana and a comparable number from Royal Palm Golf Club, will tee off in the first round on Friday. A feature that needs to be highlighted is that such a competition generates considerable pressure. Team compositions are a blend of age and experience and quite a few competitors are considered deadly off the tee and attainment oriented on the greens.