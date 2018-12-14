International Students Convention and Expo ends

Islamabad : First ever International Students Convention and Expo conclude on with impressive participation of international students and Pakistani students across the country.

The two days event was organised by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) in collaboration with COMSATS, Paigham-e-Pakistan, Punjab Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies, United Nations Information Centre and other top ranked Pakistani universities.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Wajhia Ikram as guest of honor who spoke along with Executive Director COMATS, Dr S. M Junaid Zaidi, Chairman Punjab HEC Prof Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, Chairman Inter University Consortium Dr Nasser Ali Khan, Director United Nations Information Centre Vlastimil Samek and Chairman BOG University of Lahore Awais Rauf.

The speakers appreciated the initiative and urged provision of more opportunities for youth in every sphere of life. Interacting with the delegates, Minister of State for Interior stated that Pakistan is land of peace, diversity, rich culture & tolerance. He urged the participants to promote positive image of Pakistan as peaceful country. The Vice Chancellors Forum on Sustainable Development Goals and Role of Universities was inaugurated by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Khalid Masood who highlighted effective role of universities in achieving Sustainable Development Goals. The expo is comprised of University Pavilion, books and cultural stalls where the visitors showed keen interest. The stalls also provided students to showcase their talent and many students took the mike to sing songs amidst applause and appreciation.