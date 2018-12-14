close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Three car thieves arrested

Karachi

December 14, 2018

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Thursday claimed to have arrested three members of a gang for being allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of stolen or snatched vehicles.

According to ACLC Karachi chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh, Muhammad Azeem alias Sindhi, Liaquat Ali Siyal and Tariq Azeem were arrested during raids in different parts of the city. Azeem’s father-in-law, one of the gang members, was yet to be arrested who, after snatching vehicles, would hand them over to his gang companions.

SSP Shaikh added that the arrested suspects were in touch with their companion in jail, Jawad, who used to help them in the sale and purchase of snatched vehicles. The gang used to sell vehicles to Haji Khan in Balochistan.

