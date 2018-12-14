Sardar Wahid Bhayo passes away

SUKKUR: Seasoned politician, ex-legislator and chief of the Bhayo tribe, Sardar Wahid Bux Khan Bhayo, passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest in village Jaggan in Shikarpur. The Jaggan town was shut down in mourning as the news of his death spread. He was currently the member of the PPP CEC and was a graduate of the University of Maryland. The late sardar had also remained a member of the PML-N, the Sindh National Front and was currently affiliated with the PPP as its senior CEC member.