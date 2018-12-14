close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
AFP
December 14, 2018

Kohli undaunted by injury blows

Sports

AFP
December 14, 2018

PERTH: India skipper Virat Kohli was undaunted on Thursday despite losing prolific spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma to injury as he looks to twist the knife in the second Test against Australia.

Ashwin is receiving treatment for a left-sided abdominal strain, while Sharma jarred his back while fielding in Adelaide, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.Kohli was bullish about India’s prospects in the inaugural Test at the new Perth Stadium.

“We are definitely confident of the percentage of chances we have and we want to build on that,” said Kohli .“Australia is going to be a strong team in their home conditions and on a wicket like Perth, which probably offers you more than most other pitches in Australia. But we have an equal chance.”

