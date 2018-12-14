close
Uber, PRCS collaborate

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

KARACHI: Uber Pakistan, a ride hailing platform, is joining hands with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to focus on road safety and first-aid training for its driver partners, a statement said on Thursday.

The road safety and first aid is a flagship programme of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, which runs under the guidelines and certification of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, it added.

These highly valued trainings ensure the effectiveness for saving lives at any minor to major accident(s), emergencies and / or disasters, whether you are at office, home or travelling.

Moreover the certification is valid in 196 countries across the globe. Uber driver partners will be awarded participation certificates towards the end of the training, it added.

